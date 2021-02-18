Bureaucrat Admits Recorded Talks with PM Suga's Son at Dinner

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--A senior communications ministry official has admitted that an audio clip exposed by weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun on Wednesday contains his remarks at a dinner meeting with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's first son, who works for a broadcast-related company, the ministry said Thursday.

The ministry reported the admission by Yoshinori Akimoto, head of its information and communications bureau, at an executive meeting of the House of Representatives' Budget Committee.

The ministry quoted Akimoto as saying that it appears to be his voice that speaks about a certain lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the audio clip.

However, Akimoto responded to the ministry's investigation by saying that he does not remember making any remarks about BS, CS and other satellite channels.

The opposition camp rejected the ministry's investigation report as lukewarm.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]