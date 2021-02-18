"Demon Slayer" Author Makes Time's 100 Next List

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Koyoharu Gotoge, the author of the "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" blockbuster manga series, was chosen by U.S. magazine Time on Wednesday as one of the world's 100 rising stars who are expected to shape the future in various sectors.

The animated film, released last year based on the manga series, topped Japan's all-time box-office rankings to overtake "Spirited Away," a 2001 animated film directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

This is "a surreal achievement that only deepened interest in the mysterious author and illustrator at the franchise's heart," said the magazine, which chose Gotoge in the "phenoms" category.

With the Demon Slayer television series now streaming on Netflix and the film slated for release in North American theaters later this year, "the reach of Gotoge's work promises to go even further," Time said.

In 2019, Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi was chosen in the "leaders" category of the list.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]