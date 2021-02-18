Marukawa Becomes Tokyo Games Minister to Succeed Hashimoto

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday appointed Tamayo Marukawa, a lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, as minister for this summer's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games to succeed Seiko Hashimoto.

Suga approved the same day Hashimoto's resignation from the cabinet as she became new president of the games' organizing committee to replace Yoshiro Mori, who on Friday resigned over his derogatory remarks about women earlier this month.

Marukawa, 50, former minister for the Tokyo Games, assumed the ministerial post with an attestation ceremony at the Imperial Palace later on Thursday. She doubles as minister for gender equality.

On Hashimoto becoming president of the organizing committee, Suga told reporters that he wants her to "make all-out efforts to hold the games safely and securely so that the events will be welcomed by the people of Japan and around the world." He also expressed the government's readiness to offer full-fledged support.

The prime minister also showed his hope that Marukawa will work to "realize safe and secure games with a youthful idea as a woman."

