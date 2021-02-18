Marukawa to Succeed Hashimoto as Tokyo Games Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is set to appoint Tamayo Marukawa, a lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, as minister for this summer's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games to succeed Seiko Hashimoto.

Hashimoto, 56, submitted to Suga a notice of resignation from the ministerial post Thursday to become the new president of the games' organizing committee, replacing Yoshiro Mori, who on Friday resigned over his derogatory remarks about women earlier this month. Suga approved Hashimoto's resignation from the cabinet.

Marukawa, 50, former minister for the Tokyo Games, will take the post through an attestation ceremony at the Imperial Palace later on Thursday.

In their meeting at the prime minister's office, Suga told Hashimoto, also an LDP lawmaker, to "make all-out efforts so that the Tokyo Games will be welcomed by the people." He also expressed the government's readiness to offer full-fledged support.

Asked by reporters whether she will quit the LDP, Hashimoto said she wants to consult people concerned over the matter. She is expected to continue to serve as a lawmaker of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

