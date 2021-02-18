Signatures Urge Japan to Press China on Hong Kong

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese group submitted a petition of some 13,000 signatures to the government on Thursday condemning the crackdown on pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong and urging Tokyo to press Beijing over human rights.

The group, including Tomoko Ako, professor at the University of Tokyo, handed over the petition to State Foreign Minister Eiichiro Washio.

Washio said his ministry will share the petition with other government agencies, according to people who took part in the meeting with the state minister.

He also said that the Japanese government is voicing its concerns over human rights violations by China.

At a press conference after the meeting, Ako said that the situation in Hong Kong may not become worse if the international community continues putting pressure on Beijing.

