Japan Confirms 1,539 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 1,539 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday.

A total of 76 new fatalities linked to the virus were confirmed across the country, including 27 in Tokyo. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients stood at 564 as of midnight Wednesday (3 p.m. GMT), down by 43 from a day before, according to the health ministry.

Tokyo reported 445 new infection cases on Thursday. The daily count in the Japanese capital stood below 500 for the 12th consecutive day. Of the people newly found positive, 108 are in their 20s, 80 in their 30s and 67 in their 40s. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 91. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria dropped by three from Wednesday to 84.

Coronavirus variants that are spreading in Britain and Brazil were found in a total of 13 people in seven prefectures, including Niigata in central Japan, and Hyogo and Okayama in western Japan, the ministry said.

