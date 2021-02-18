Tokyo Reports 445 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 445 new cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday.

The daily count remained below 500 for the 12th consecutive day but topped 400 for the first time in seven days.

People in their 20s made up 108 of the new cases, followed by 80 in their 30s and 67 in their 40s. Those aged 65 or older accounted for 91.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients dropped by three from the previous day to 84.

