"Quad" Ministers Oppose China's Moves to Change Status Quo

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Foreign Ministers from Japan, the United States, Australia and India, which form the "Quad" framework of cooperation, confirmed Thursday their strong opposition to China's unilateral attempts to change the status quo over issues in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

In a teleconference, the ministers also agreed on the four nations' cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi expressed Tokyo's serious concern over the recent enactment of a new law in China that allows its coast guard to use weapons against foreign parties for what Beijing views as a violation of Chinese sovereignty or jurisdiction.

The ministers also discussed the situation in Myanmar, where its military seized power through a coup early this month, agreeing to call for the immediate release of detained people, including the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Other issues in the teleconference included responses to the novel coronavirus pandemic and climate change.

