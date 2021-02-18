Electronics Unions Demand 2,000-Yen Pay-Scale Hike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Labor unions of major Japanese electronics makers including Hitachi Ltd. <6501> and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. <6503> made Thursday their uniform demand for a pay-scale hike of 2,000 yen a month.

The unions demanded a pay-scale hike for the eighth consecutive year, but the requested amount was 1,000 yen lower than the previous year.

Conventionally, six major unions under the wing of the Japanese Electrical Electronic & Information Union, also including those of Panasonic Corp. <6752>, Fujitsu Ltd. <6720>, Toshiba Corp. <6502> and NEC Corp. <6701>, seek a uniform pay increase in "shunto" spring wage negotiations.

But as was the case in the previous shunto, the umbrella body will allow member unions to agree on varied pay-scale increases if proposed hike amounts exceed a certain level.

As businesses are being pressured by the prolonged coronavirus crisis, tough wage negotiations are expected toward March 17, when many major firms are scheduled to show their proposals to the labor sides.

