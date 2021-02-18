87 Cultural Assets Damaged by Quake off Fukushima

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--A powerful magnitude-7.3 earthquake that struck off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Saturday has damaged 87 cultural assets mainly in Fukushima and neighboring Miyagi Prefecture, the Cultural Affairs Agency said.

At Agatsumake Jutaku, the house of a wealthy farmer in Zao, Miyagi, who served as a village officer in the Edo period, the main building suffered multiple wall cracks and three storehouses saw their earthen walls fall down almost entirely.

All of these buildings in Zao, constructed in the latter half of the Edo period (1603-1868), have been designated as important properties by the Japanese government.

In the temblor, upper 6, the second-highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, was registered in Zao. These buildings also suffered similar damage at the time of the March 2011 major earthquake and took two years and eight months to repair.

In Koriyama, Fukushima, where lower 6 was measured in Saturday's quake, the building of a former junior high school, constructed in the Meiji era (1868-1912), suffered a crack in a plaster inner wall and saw flakes fall from the ceiling.

