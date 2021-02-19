Japan Starts Scheme Linking Midsize Firms with Foreign Startups

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's economy ministry has launched a scheme for introducing midsize companies to foreign startups to boost their business.

The Japan Innovation Bridge, or J-Bridge, initiative aims to accelerate digital transformation, or reforms using digital technology, at Japanese companies by taking advantage of the wave of digital transformation speeding up in many places in Asia.

The scheme will mainly support six fields on which Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's administration places special emphasis, such as decarbonization and medicine.

Under J-Bridge, launched Thursday, business-savvy coordinators in and outside Japan work with financial institutions and municipalities to match Japanese and foreign companies.

The ministry hopes that the initiative will facilitate business talks and market research leading to product development and mergers and acquisitions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]