Japan Team Warns of Slowdown in Coronavirus Decrease

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--An advisory team for Japan's health ministry has warned that the pace of decrease in new coronavirus cases may be slowing down.

New cases "continue to decrease, but some areas are seeing nighttime pedestrian volumes increasing again," the team of infectious disease and other experts told a meeting Thursday. "The speed of decrease in infections may be decelerating."

The team also warned about cluster infections at elderly care facilities.

The effective reproduction number, the average number of people one person infects, stood at 0.76 across Japan as of Feb. 1, staying below 1.0, which means that infections are spreading, the team said.

The number also stood below 1.0 in Tokyo and other areas under the country's second COVID-19 state of emergency, according to the team.

