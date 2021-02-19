Actions to Extend Health Spans Proposed by Japan Institutes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--The National Cancer Center and five other state-run research institutes in Japan have jointly issued recommendations about actions needed to extend healthy life expectancy.

This is the first time for the national bodies to make such joint proposals. They had been respectively presenting ways to reduce the risk of contracting illnesses such as brain stroke, dementia and cancer but judged it necessary to put together recommendations about preventing multiple diseases.

The joint proposals are made under 10 headings, including those on smoking, drinking, diet, physical activities and social factors. Measures necessary for each generation, from childhood to old age, are shown based on scientific evidence.

In the proposals, the state-run institutes, also including the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center, urge people to abstain from smoking, explaining that the habit has associations with cancer, cardiovascular diseases, depression and dementia. They also point out that drinking alcohol may lead to cancer, cardiovascular diseases and hypertension, urging men not to drink more than one “go” of sake, or about 180 milliliters, per day and women to limit the daily consumption to half of the guide for men.

As for dietary habits, cutting down on salt and getting plenty of fiber, soy products and fish are recommended.

