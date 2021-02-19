Japan Govt OKs Bill to Expand Trials of 18-, 19-Yr-Olds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday adopted a bill to widen the scope of crimes for which 18- and 19-year-old suspects are put on criminal trial.

The government hopes that the bill to revise the juvenile law will pass the Diet, Japan’s parliament, during the current session ending in June.

In Japan, 18- and 19-year-olds will be treated as adults upon the enforcement of the revised Civil Code on April 1, 2022. The government aims to implement the revised juvenile law at the same time.

In a policy recommendation report in October last year, the Legislative Council said that 18- and 19-year-olds are still in the process of growth and development and not mature yet.

They should be treated separately from those aged 20 or over and those under 18, said the council, which advises the justice minister.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]