Officials to Lose Posts over Scandal Linked to Suga's Son

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese communications minister Ryota Takeda said Friday that two senior communications ministry officials will be replaced, an apparent punishment for being wined and dined by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's first son.

The two are Yoshinori Akimoto, director-general of the ministry's Information and Communications Bureau, and the bureau's deputy director-general, Hironobu Yumoto. They will leave the posts and become attached to the minister's Secretariat, effective Saturday.

At a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, Akimoto on Friday admitted talking about satellite broadcasting business in a dinner meeting with the son, who works for a broadcast-related company. Akimoto thus reversed his earlier remark that he did not remember.

Takeda told a press conference that the personnel changes are part of the efforts to "place the right people in the right jobs" before parliamentary deliberations go into full swing.

Akimoto and Yumoto are among the four senior officials of the ministry, which oversees broadcasting businesses, found to have been wined and dined by Suga's son.

