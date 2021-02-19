New Tokyo Games Chief Hashimoto to Leave LDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Seiko Hashimoto offered on Friday to leave Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, after she was chosen as new president of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee the previous day.

Hashimoto, 56, informed LDP executives of her planned move, reversing a statement to reporters earlier on Friday that she would not secede from the party. She is expected to submit a letter of resignation later in the day.

"In order not to give rise to suspicions, I will behave in full compliance with the charter of the International Olympic Committee," Hashimoto told reporters.

Hashimoto was facing calls to resign as a House of Councillors lawmaker and to quit the LDP, in order to ensure her political neutrality as the organizing committee's president.

She has indicated her intention not to relinquish her Upper House seat.

