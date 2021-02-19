2nd Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines to Arrive in Japan on Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Regulatory reform minister Taro Kono said Friday the second batch of coronavirus vaccines will arrive in Japan on Sunday.

The vaccines, made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc., will be shipped from Belgium. There will be enough to vaccinate about 450,000 people using syringes that can take six shots per vial.

Kono, who is in charge of Japan's COVID-19 vaccinations, said the government will promptly inform the public of the schedule for arrivals of future batches as soon as Japan gets hold of supplies and Pfizer agrees to releases of supply schedules.

Japan needs to get the green light from the European Union for each batch of coronavirus vaccines. The second batch was approved by the EU on Monday.

Kono also said that vaccines will be delivered to each prefecture in March for medical workers first in line for inoculation.

