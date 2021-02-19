Tokyo Reports 353 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 353 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday, with the daily count staying below 500 for the 13th straight day.

People in their 20s made up 84 of the new cases, followed by 69 in their 30s and 49 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or older came to 68.

The number of severely ill patients, recognized under Tokyo’s criteria, remained flat from the previous day at 84.

