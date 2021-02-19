Mibe to Become Honda President on April 1

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. <7267> said Friday that Senior Managing Director Toshihiro Mibe will become its president on April 1, marking the first change in the top post at the major Japanese automaker and motorcycle maker in six years.

Mibe, 59, will succeed Takahiro Hachigo, 61, who will remain as a Honda board member after stepping down from the post of president. Hachigo will lose the right to represent the company.

An expert in environmental technologies, Mibe is expected to lead Honda’s vehicle electrification strategy. Mibe, who entered Honda in 1987, has long been involved in the development of engines and other parts. He became president of Honda’s research and development arm, Honda R&D Co., in 2019 and played a leading role in the development of connected, autonomous, shared and electric, or CASE, vehicles.

He also worked with Hachigo to realign Honda’s development divisions.

At a press conference in Tokyo on Friday, Mibe sounded positive on forming partnerships with other companies. “I will consider utilizing expertise of other firms and forging alliances.” He also stressed the company’s resolve to realize carbon neutrality by 2050 and reduce traffic deaths to zero.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]