High Court Finds Japan Govt Liable on Fukushima N-Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo High Court ordered the Japanese government on Friday to pay compensation to people who evacuated following the March 2011 nuclear accident, overturning a district court ruling that found the state not to be accountable.

Presiding Judge Yukio Shirai found the government liable over the nuclear accident, saying that the state went against the law by not exercising its power to impose regulations.

The high court upheld the appeal of 43 people who left their homes in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Fukushima following the triple meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in the prefecture, caused by the 9.0-magnitude earthquake and ensuing tsunami on March 11, 2011.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs, who evacuated to Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, demanded that the state and TEPCO pay a total of some 1,885 million yen in damages.

It was the third ruling by a high court in a series of lawsuits in which the government was sued by nuclear evacuees. The government was found liable by a high court for the second time, after the first such judgment by Sendai High Court last September.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]