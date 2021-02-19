Tokyo High Court Finds Govt Liable on Fukushima N-Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo High Court ordered the state government on Friday to pay compensation to people who evacuated their homes in Fukushima Prefecture following the nuclear accident a decade ago, overturning a district court judgment that the government should not be held accountable.

Presiding Judge Yukio Shirai found the government as well as Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> liable over the triple meltdown at TEPCO's Fukushima No. 1 plant, caused by the 9.0-magnitude earthquake and ensuing tsunami on March 11, 2011.

"If the government had taken (preventive) measures, the accident would not have happened," he said. "It went against the law by not exercising its power to impose regulations."

The judge ordered TEPCO to pay damages totaling some 278 million yen to the 43 Fukushima evacuees to Chiba Prefecture and the government to shoulder 135 million yen of the total.

In September 2017, Chiba District Court ordered TEPCO to pay some 376 million yen in compensation to the plaintiffs while rejecting their damages claim against the government.

