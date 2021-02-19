Record 40.4 Pct in Japan See Ties with S. Korea Not Important

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--A record 40.4 pct of Japanese do not believe that their country's relationship with South Korea is important, apparently reflecting bilateral conflicts over history issues, a Cabinet Office survey showed Friday.

The figure marked a new high for the second straight time, although there was a change in the survey method this time. In 2019, the proportion stood at 37.7 pct.

According to the public opinion survey on diplomacy, the proportion of respondents who think that the bilateral relationship is "good" or "modestly good" added up to 16.6 pct, improving from a record low of 7.5 pct in the previous survey but still remaining at a low level.

Those feeling that the relationship is "not very good" or "not good" totaled 82.4 pct, down by 5.5 percentage points.

"South Korea is repeating negative moves and that influenced how Japanese people are thinking," an official of the Foreign Ministry's Public Diplomacy Strategy Division said, citing the issues of wartime labor and comfort women, who claim they were forced to provide sex for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

