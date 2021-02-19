Japan Panel Proposes Fully Online Civil Trial Procedures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--A subcommittee of the Japanese Justice Ministry’s Legislative Council on Friday drafted recommendations to make procedures related to civil trials, including the filing of complaints and hearings, fully available online.

The draft also proposes digitizing records of trials to make it possible for parties involved to see them anytime they want.

The ministry aims to submit a bill to revise relevant legislation to the Diet, Japan’s parliament, next year.

Currently, a complaint form must be brought in person or mailed to a court. The draft calls for allowing suitors to submit related data online by registering with a dedicated website of a court.

The subcommittee offered two options--allowing the submission to be made online only, in principle, and allowing petitioners to choose between the submission of online data or paper documents.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]