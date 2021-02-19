Osaka to Request End to Coronavirus Emergency, Hopefully with Nearby Prefs.

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka prefectural government decided at a task force meeting Friday to ask the state government to lift the coronavirus state of emergency it declared in the western Japan prefecture at the end of this month.

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura plans to finalize the decision after talking next week with his counterparts in neighboring Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures, hoping to request the lifting together.

The Osaka government has already decided to make the state of emergency cancelation request when the seven-day average of new cases stays at 300 or below for seven days in a row, or when the hospital bed occupancy rate for severely ill COVID-19 patients stands below 60 pct for seven consecutive days.

The daily count target has been met, while the bed occupancy had dropped to 48 pct as of Friday and is expected go further down.

Meanwhile, Yoshimura also said at the coronavirus crisis response meeting that even if the state of emergency is lifted in his prefecture, he will not completely end his request for local eateries to shorten opening hours to prevent the resurgence of the pandemic.

