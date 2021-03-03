10 Years On: Iwate Governor Satisfied with Reconstruction Status

Newsfrom Japan

Morioka, Iwate Pref., March 3 (Jiji Press)--Takuya Tasso, governor of Iwate Prefecture, one of the northeastern Japan prefectures hit hard by the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami, is pleased with the current status of reconstruction, describing achievements as a "good picture."

"Reconstruction is like a picture," Tasso said in a recent interview. "It's difficult to quantify it, but I think a very good picture is being made," he said of recovery from the disaster.

Tasso said that basic infrastructure for daily use has been built, connections with people outside the prefecture have been created and know-how regarding new economic and social activities has been accumulated.

The prefectural government has largely achieved its reconstruction goal of creating a region that will protect lives and allow people to live with the sea and the earth in a harmonized way, Tasso said.

He said that the number of evacuees from coastal areas totaled as many as 54,000 at one point, but that they have moved to permanent residences over the decade. The governor said that 84.3 pct of disaster management facilities have been complete.

