G-7 Leaders Support Holding Tokyo Games This Summer

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven major industrial nations on Friday expressed their support for Japan's resolve to hold the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer in defiance of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"We support the commitment of Japan" to hold the Tokyo Games "in a safe and secure manner this summer as a symbol of global unity in overcoming COVID-19," the leaders said in a joint statement adopted at their videoconference the same day.

At the online G-7 summit, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated that Japan aims to hold the international sporting events as a testament that humanity has defeated the virus. "I obtained support from all of my G-7 colleagues" for staging the games, Suga told reporters after the summit.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics were postponed by one year from 2020 due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States stressed that they will accelerate the development of coronavirus vaccines, increase vaccine manufacturing capacity and ensure "affordable and equitable access" to vaccines, in cooperation with the World Health Organization and related industries.

