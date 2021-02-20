Japan Sees Possible COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Event

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Saturday reported the first case of a possible adverse event related to coronavirus vaccinations that began in the country on Wednesday.

A person developed hives after receiving a dose at Toyama Rosai Hospital in Uozu, Toyama Prefecture, central Japan, on Friday, the prime minister's office said on Twitter.

The symptoms became milder soon, a government source said.

Japan's COVID-19 vaccination campaign, using Pfizer Inc.'s shot, first covers 40,000 medical workers. For 20,000 of them, records of health conditions after vaccinations are being kept.

In Pfizer's clinical tests, 66 pct to 83 pct of participants developed pain at the injection site after a dose and 34 pct to 59 pct reported fatigue. Five cases of anaphylaxis, or severe allergic reactions, were reported per one million doses.

