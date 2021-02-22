INTERVIEW: LDP Foreign Affairs Chief Seeks New Law to Protect Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--New legislation is needed to oppose threats from China over the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, Masahisa Sato, director of the Foreign Affairs Division of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has said.

In a recent interview, Sato proposed that Japan enact a new territorial security law to "allow Self-Defense Forces to patrol designated areas under police authority."

Under the law, Japan would be able to "switch quickly to invoke the right of self-defense or defense mobilization if required," he said.

After a controversial Chinese law came into effect in early February to enable coast guard ships to use weapons against what Beijing sees as violations of Chinese sovereignty or jurisdiction, there is speculation that China may make moves to effectively control the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands.

On the speculation, Sato said China defines in its 1992 territorial sea law that the island chain is part of its territory.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]