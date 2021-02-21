Japan Warns against Using Unauthorized COVID-19 Drugs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--An increasing number of people in Japan are taking imported COVID-19 drugs that are not authorized for use in the country, a practice that draws a warning from public health officials.

The health ministry is warning people against taking such drugs without careful consideration because side effects from unauthorized medicines may not be covered by government relief.

In November, a woman in her 40s in Shizuoka Prefecture took ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug produced by an Indian company and is not approved as a COVID-19 treatment in Japan.

She ordered the drug through an import agent after collecting information including by reading research papers available at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"I bought it as I thought that I had to take it, at my own risk, to prevent infection," she said.

