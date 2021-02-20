Japan Confirms 1,234 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,234 new coronavirus cases and 78 new fatalities from the virus on Saturday.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by 21 from Friday to 526, the health ministry said.

Tokyo confirmed 327 new infection cases, the 14th successive day below 500. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by two to 82.

In the Japanese capital, people in their 20s made up the largest age group of the new cases, at 69, followed by 50 in their 30s and 49 in their 40s. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 69.

Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, confirmed 94 new infection cases, the third straight day below 100.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]