Tokyo Confirms 327 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 327 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday, with the daily count standing below 500 for the 14th successive day.

People in their 20s made up the largest age group of the new cases in the Japanese capital, at 69, followed by 50 in their 30s and 49 in their 40s, according to the metropolitan government. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 69.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by two from Friday to 82.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]