Biden Reaffirms Apology for Internment of Japanese Americans

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday his administration reaffirms the country's apology for the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.

"In one of the most shameful periods in American history, Japanese Americans were targeted and imprisoned simply because of their heritage," Biden said in a statement.

He said, "Families were forced to abandon their homes, communities, and businesses to live for years in inhumane concentration camps throughout the United States."

These actions were "immoral and unconstitutional," Biden said. "America failed to live up to our founding ideals of liberty and justice for all," he said.

Biden issued the statement 79 years after then President Franklin Roosevelt signed an executive order that resulted in the internment of some 120,000 Americans of Japanese descent.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]