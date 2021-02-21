Japan to Outline New Vaccination Program This Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will present an outline of a new COVID-19 vaccination program this week, Taro Kono, minister in charge of the inoculation campaign, said Sunday.

The country started vaccinations, beginning with medical workers, on Wednesday and the government plans to begin inoculating elderly people in April.

But there is no fixed schedule for inoculating other people amid uncertainty about vaccine supply, leaving municipal officials concerned about how to make preparations.

"A certain decision needs to be made this week," Kono said on television. He also said the government will expand inoculations to elderly people in stages because of limited vaccine supply.

The country's inoculation campaign uses Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine. The second shipment of the vaccine, for around 450,000 doses, arrived at Narita International Airport near Tokyo Sunday morning.

