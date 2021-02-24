10 Years On: Salt from Japan Adds Flavor to Cheese in California

Newsfrom Japan

Crescent City, California, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--A long-established cheese manufacturer in Crescent City, California, is making a product using salt from the northeastern Japan city of Rikuzentakata, hoping to symbolize a friendship created through a ship swept away by the March 2011 earthquake-triggered tsunami.

The proceeds from the sale of the cheese product are slated to finance youth exchanges, seen contributing to deepening the sister city relationship formed between the U.S. and Japanese cities in 2018.

Coated with barnacles and mud, the ship drifted to the port city in northernmost California in April 2013, more than two years after the March 2011 disaster, which mainly devastated Pacific coastal areas in the Tohoku northeastern Japan region.

The ship was identified as the Kamome, a training ship belonging to Iwate Prefectural Takata High School in Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, in Tohoku.

After being cleaned up by students of Del Norte High School, the ship was returned to the Japanese city in October 2013. The two cities later started exchanges, leading to the sister city relationship.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]