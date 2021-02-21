Japan Confirms 1,032 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,032 new COVID-19 cases and 50 new deaths on Sunday.

The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by 15 from the previous day to 511.

Tokyo confirmed 272 new cases, the 15th straight day below 500.

The new cases in the Japanese capital included 54 in their 30s, 53 in their 20s and 47 in their 40s. People aged 65 or older accounted for 56.

The number of patients with severe symptoms was unchanged at 82.

