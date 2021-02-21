Tokyo Confirms 272 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 272 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the 15th straight day below 500, the metropolitan government said.

The new cases included 54 in their 30s, 53 in their 20s and 47 in their 40s. People aged 65 or older accounted for 56.

The number of patients with severe symptoms stood at 82, unchanged from the previous day.

