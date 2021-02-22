Takeshima Day Event Joined by Japan Govt Rep for 9th Year

Newsfrom Japan

Matsue, Shimane Pref., Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Shimane prefectural government on Monday held an annual ceremony for Takeshima Day, designed to assert Japan's sovereignty over Sea of Japan islands controlled by South Korea, with a central government official attending the event for the ninth year in a row.

Yoshiaki Wada, parliamentary vice minister at the Cabinet Office, joined the ceremony, held in Matsue, the capital of the western Japan prefecture of Shimane, which faces the Sea of Japan.

"The islands of Takeshima are clearly our country's inherent territory based on historical facts and international law," Wada said at the ceremony. "We'll further disseminate related information so that accurate understanding of our country's position will increase and we can move forward toward resolving the issue," he also said.

The central government is promoting its position on Takeshima by revamping its website on the country's territorial claims and staging a related exhibition around Japan.

Shimane Governor Tatsuya Maruyama said at the ceremony that the prefectural government will continue efforts to make people aware that the islands belong to Japan and will further promote related research.

