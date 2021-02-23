10 Years On: Coronavirus Presents Challenges for Passing on Disaster Lessons

Newsfrom Japan

Futaba, Fukushima Pref., Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--Efforts to pass on lessons learned from the March 2011 major earthquake and tsunami and the subsequent nuclear accident are finding ways to overcome challenges presented by the novel coronavirus crisis, but obstacles remain to make such activities sustainable.

Since the disaster almost 10 years ago, over 270 facilities have sprung up in the northeastern prefectures of Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima, which were hit hardest by the disaster, to pass on the lessons to Japanese and international visitors.

"We don't know when and where the next disaster may occur," Hiroko Ishikawa, a stroyteller at one such facility in the town of Futaba, Fukushima Prefecture, told visitors on Feb. 12.

Ishikawa, 62, wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, showed photographs of the tsunami she took while escaping from her home to higher ground in Iwaki, also in Fukushima.

"I want people to put their own lives above all else and evacuate," she said.

