Victims Remembered on 10th Anniversary of New Zealand Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney/Toyama, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--A memorial service was held in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Monday to mark the 10th anniversary of a devastating earthquake in the city that killed 185 people, including 28 Japanese.

Speaking at the ceremony, Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel touched on the Japanese victims' families and said, "We are forever connected by this tragedy."

"We do not forget you even when we are apart. You are with us," the mayor said.

Participants, also including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, offered one-minute silent prayers for the victims at 12:51 p.m. local time (11:51 Sunday GMT), the exact time when the massive earthquake struck the city on Feb. 22, 2011.

The event took place at a memorial facility in the central area of the city, where a cenotaph inscribed with the names of the 185 victims has been built.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]