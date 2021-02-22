8 More Officials Treated to Dinners by Suga's Son

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's communications ministry said Monday that eight more officials had been treated to dinners by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's eldest son, who works for a broadcasting-related company, and others linked to the firm.

A total of 12 ministry officials were entertained by Suga's son and other Tohokushinsha Film Corp. <2329>-related people a total of 38 times in a way that could have violated the national public service ethics code, the ministry said.

The Tohokushinsha side paid the bills for the dinners, the ministry said. It concluded that employees of the company are people with interests in affairs related to the ministry's duties.

The ministry will announce as early as Wednesday the result of its investigation on the matter and punishments, after receiving approval from the National Personnel Authority's National Public Service Ethics Board.

Of the 12, four senior officials had already been confirmed to have been wined and dined by the Tohokushinsha side. The four are Yasuhiko Taniwaki and Mabito Yoshida, both vice ministers for policy coordination, Yoshinori Akimoto, former director-general of the Information and Communications Bureau, and Hironobu Yumoto, former deputy director-general at the bureau.

