New Coronavirus Cases in Japan Decrease for 6 Weeks in Row

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--The pace of increase in newly confirmed novel coronavirus infection cases in Japan has slowed for the sixth successive week.

As of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), the cumulative number of infection cases, including among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 426,327, with 9,654 people newly found positive in the past week, compared with 10,384 in the preceding week.

Japan’s total death toll linked to the coronavirus came to 7,506 as of Monday morning, up by 523 from a week before.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the highest cumulative number of infection cases, at 109,734, including 3,229 cases confirmed in the past week, up from 2,660 in the preceding week.

Osaka, western Japan, had the second-highest cumulative count, at 46,581, up by 634 from a week before, followed by Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 44,085, up by 821.

