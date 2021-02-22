Japan Gathering Info on 1st Human Case of H5N8 Bird Flu

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is collecting information on the first case of the H5N8 subtype, a highly pathogenic bird flu virus, being passed from poultry to humans, which was confirmed in Russia, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Monday.

“Although the infection is believed to have occurred on a limited scale, we’ll work closely with the governments of other countries and the World Health Organization so that we can gather related information and sent it out to the public appropriately,” Kato, Japan’s top government spokesman, told a press conference.

The H5N8 subtype virus has been detected in poultry in Japan.

“We’ve been asking workers at chicken farms and those engaged in epidemic control work to thoroughly implement measures to prevent the virus from spreading,” Kato said. “No human infection has been confirmed in Japan.”

