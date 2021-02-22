Japan Orders Airlines to Ground 32 Jets after Engine Fire

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese transport ministry has ordered two major Japanese airlines to ground 32 jets with an engine of the same type as one that caught fire with some parts falling on a residential area in the United States on Saturday.

The aircraft subject to the flight suspension are 19 jets of All Nippon Airways, an ANA Holdings Inc. <9202> unit, and 13 planes of Japan Airlines <9201>.

The ministry plans to keep the Pratt & Whitney PW4000-powered jets grounded while it discusses measures to prevent any incident linked to the engine.

The latest engine problem hit a Boeing 777 passenger jet of United Airlines when it was flying over a suburb of Denver, Colorado.

In December last year, a serious incident involving the engine in question occurred in Japan.

