Yamaji to Become TSE President April 1

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan Exchange Group Inc. <8697>, or JPX, said Monday that its chief operating officer, Hiromi Yamaji, who doubles as president of Osaka Exchange Inc., will become president of Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. on April 1.

He is expected to step up efforts to prevent any recurrence of system failures after a major glitch on Oct. 1, 2020, which caused a full-day trading shutdown on TSE, and to promote internationalization of the exchange.

Yamaji is "suitable" for the top TSE post, JPX CEO Akira Kiyota told a press conference Monday, praising his track record of operating the Osaka Exchange and his international experience.

The appointment of Yamaji was unanimously approved by a nomination committee, according to Kiyota.

Yamaji, 65, a former Nomura Securities Co. executive, became JPX board director and Osaka Exchange president in June 2013. He assumed the post of COO at JPX in June 2020.

