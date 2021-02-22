Japan's Daily Coronavirus Tally Falls below 1,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's daily tally of new coronavirus cases came to 740 on Monday, falling below 1,000 for the first time in seven days, while 56 new deaths were reported among infected people the same day.

The number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus stood at 510, down one from the previous day, according to the health ministry.

In Tokyo, 178 new cases were confirmed, with the daily total standing below 200 for the first time since Nov. 24 and below 500 for the 16th consecutive day.

Of the new cases in the capital, 35 were confirmed among people in their 20s, 34 among those in their 30s, 28 among those in their 40s and 39 among those aged 65 or older.

The number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's standards decreased by six from the previous day to 76.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]