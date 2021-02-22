Tokyo Reports 178 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo came to 178 on Monday, standing below 200 for the first time since Nov. 24, the Tokyo metropolitan government announced.

The daily total has stayed below 500 for 16 days in a row.

Of the new cases, 35 were confirmed among people in their 20s, 34 among those in their 30s, 28 among those in their 40s and 39 among those aged 65 or older.

The number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus under the metropolitan government's standards decreased by six from the previous day to 76.

