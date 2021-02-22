Osaka Court Finds Welfare Benefit Cuts Illegal

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Osaka District Court on Monday ordered the cancellation of welfare benefit cuts between 2013 and 2015, saying that these amounted to violations of the public assistance law.

In a lawsuit, some 40 plaintiffs, including welfare recipients in Osaka Prefecture, demanded that the state and 12 cities in the western Japan prefecture nullify the welfare benefit cuts and pay 10,000 yen in damages per person.

The group claimed that the cuts in the benefits violated the Constitution, which guarantees the right to maintain the minimum standards of wholesome and cultural living.

Handing down the ruling, Presiding Judge Hajime Morikagi said that the welfare benefit cuts "went beyond the range of government discretionary power, therefore violating provisions of the public assistance law."

It was the second ruling in a series of lawsuits on the issue filed at about 30 district courts across the country and the first in favor of welfare recipients, according to the team of lawyers for the plaintiffs.

