Japan Logs Fewer Deaths for 1st Time in 11 Years in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--The number of deaths in Japan in 2020 decreased 9,373, or 0.7 pct, from the previous year to total 1,384,544, down for the first time in 11 years, preliminary health ministry data showed on Monday.

The smaller death total may be linked to a sharp fall in seasonal influenza infections as people were keen to take infection prevention measures including wearing face masks and washing their hands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual number of deaths in Japan had been increasing against the backdrop of the country's graying population.

Meanwhile, the preliminary number of births in 2020 dropped 25,917, or 2.9 pct, to a record low of 872,683. A revised birth figure to be released later is seen slipping below the record low of 865,239, set in 2019.

The number of couples who married last year slumped 78,069, or 12.7 pct, to 537,583, posting the second steepest decline since the end of World War II.

