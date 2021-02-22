Japanese Man Freed after 3 Years in China Prison over Spying Case

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese man in his 40s was released from a prison in China on Saturday, completing a three-year prison sentence over an espionage case, and is now set to return to Japan, diplomatic sources said Monday.

The man, an employee of major Japanese trading firm Itochu Corp. <8001>, was arrested by Chinese security authorities in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, in February 2018.

In October 2019, a district court in the southern Chinese city gave him the sentence for the crime of endangering national security, although the action that led to the charge was not disclosed.

In China, a total of 15 Japanese people have been detained on spying and other charges since 2015. Of them, 10 were indicted, while the other five were freed.

Of the 10 indicted, nine were given sentences. Two of them, including the Itochu employee, have now finished their prison terms.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]