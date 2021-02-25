INTERVIEW: Disaster-Hit Prefectures Responsible for Handing Down Lessons

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Handing down lessons learned from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami to the next generation is the responsibility of prefectures devastated by the disaster, said Yoshihiro Murai, governor of Miyagi, one of such prefectures.

In an interview with media agencies on Monday, Murai showed a readiness to nurture human resources who can act as storytellers about the disaster, which mainly hit the Tohoku northeastern region nearly 10 years ago.

Looking back on the decade since the catastrophe, Murai said infrastructure reconstruction in the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi has progressed smoothly, while stressing that long-lasting support is needed for the mental care of people affected by the disaster.

"I put priority on rebuilding the lives of the afflicted residents in the last 10 years. I believe reconstruction has been achieved in line with expectations on the facilities and infrastructure side, with replacement housing units built on higher ground, and seawalls and roads constructed."

"Meanwhile, mental care, school nonattendance and community-related issues remain unresolved," the governor said. "Measures based on a long-term perspective are needed."

